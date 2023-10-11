trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673817
Israel Hamas War News Today: Israel thanks India for support

|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Israel Hamas War News Today: Israel continues to attack Hamas. Meanwhile, Israel has thanked India for its support, the Israeli Embassy in India has thanked India by tweeting. Earlier news came that Israel has targeted the air capability and air detection capability of Hamas. The Israeli Army said that Hamas had equipment to track Israeli planes.
