trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673785
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel Hamas War News Today: Israel's major attack on Beit Hanoun in Gaza

|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Israel Hamas War News Today: Israel continues to attack Hamas. Major Israeli attack on Beit Hanoun in Gaza. In the attack on Hamas' war room, the tunnels have been destroyed, while two banks that fund Hamas have also been destroyed. Earlier news came that more than 2100 people have died in the war between Israel and Hamas. There was a phone conversation between Netanyahu and Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was called and told that Hamas is worse than ISIS.
Follow Us

All Videos

Russian President holds America responsible for Israel-Hamas war
play icon2:28
Russian President holds America responsible for Israel-Hamas war
PM Modi Engages With Asian Games Delegation, Addressing Them As
play icon7:24
PM Modi Engages With Asian Games Delegation, Addressing Them As "GOAT"
Israel-Gaza Conflict:
play icon5:44
Israel-Gaza Conflict: "We Kiss The Hands Of Those" Iran Backs Hamas But Refuses To Involve In Attacks
Israel-Palestine Conflict | Israeli PM Netanyahu calls PM Modi and gives update on the current situation
play icon3:11
Israel-Palestine Conflict | Israeli PM Netanyahu calls PM Modi and gives update on the current situation
play icon1:13
"We Are In Danger…" Indian-Origin Women Terrified As Hamas Rocket Struck Close Their Home In Israel

Trending Videos

Russian President holds America responsible for Israel-Hamas war
play icon2:28
Russian President holds America responsible for Israel-Hamas war
PM Modi Engages With Asian Games Delegation, Addressing Them As
play icon7:24
PM Modi Engages With Asian Games Delegation, Addressing Them As "GOAT"
Israel-Gaza Conflict:
play icon5:44
Israel-Gaza Conflict: "We Kiss The Hands Of Those" Iran Backs Hamas But Refuses To Involve In Attacks
Israel-Palestine Conflict | Israeli PM Netanyahu calls PM Modi and gives update on the current situation
play icon3:11
Israel-Palestine Conflict | Israeli PM Netanyahu calls PM Modi and gives update on the current situation
play icon1:13
"We Are In Danger…" Indian-Origin Women Terrified As Hamas Rocket Struck Close Their Home In Israel
israel palestine conflict,Israel Hamas War,biden-netanyahu phone call,2100 people died,2100 people killed,ISIS,Joe Biden,israel palestine war,Israel Palestine,United States president,Joe Biden,israel in war,Israel war,Israel Music Festival Attack,Israel Hamas War,Israel news,israel vs palestine,israel palestine conflict,israel vs hamas,palestine israel conflict,palestine and israel,Hamas news,hamas attack news,benjamin netanyahu statement,benjamin netanyahu twitter,israel ground report,,Israel,israel vs palestine,Palestine,israel palestine crisis,israel palestine tensions,israel and palestine,israel palestine attack,