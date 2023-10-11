trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673752
Israel Hamas War News Today: Phone conversation between Netanyahu and Biden

|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
Israel Hamas War News Today: Israel continues to attack Hamas. There was a phone conversation between Netanyahu and Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called and told that Hamas is worse than ISIS. Earlier, US President Joe Biden had made a big statement on the Israel war. Biden said that this is not a war but a genocide by Hamas. What Hamas did reminded us of the atrocities against the Yahudi.
