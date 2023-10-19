trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677241
Israel-Hamas War: Siren Sounds Went Off In Israel’s Tel Aviv Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
Siren sounds went off in Israel’s Tel Aviv amid the Israel-Hamas conflict On October 18. Civilians were seen panicking as they ran for shelter.
