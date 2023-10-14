trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675040
Israel Hamas War Upate: Modi's 'Special Message'!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 01:24 AM IST
Taal Thok Ke: The Prime Minister of India spoke for the first time today on the 7-day long war between Israel and Palestine, today PM Modi inaugurated the P20 conference in Delhi, during this Modi made a strong attack on terrorism, war in Israel There are many Indians who are stranded in Israel. Seeing the Indian citizens in such a situation, the Government of India has launched Operation Ajay. Know in detail what PM Modi said in this report.
