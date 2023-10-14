trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675112
Israel Hamas War Update: 11 Ukrainians killed in Gaza Patti

|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Israel Hamas War News: The war between Israel and Hamas is showing no sign of stopping. 11 Ukrainians have been killed in Gaza Patti...now 9 Ukrainians are also missing.. Earlier the news came that Israeli soldiers have entered Gaza with tanks and targeted Hamas positions.
