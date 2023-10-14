trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675123
Israel Hamas War Update: 1900 Palestinian civilians have died in this war

|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Hamas, the terrorist organization between Israel and Hamas, has claimed that 1900 Palestinian civilians have died in this war. More than 6300 people have been injured… Earlier the news came that more than 3000 people have died from both sides in this war.
Israel Hamas War Update: 11 Ukrainians killed in Gaza Patti
Israel Hamas War Update: 11 Ukrainians killed in Gaza Patti
Bombs will rain from fighter planes...Hamas will be defeated
Bombs will rain from fighter planes...Hamas will be defeated
India vs Pakistan: Shubman Gill can play in World Cup 2023, Pakistan's problems will increase
India vs Pakistan: Shubman Gill can play in World Cup 2023, Pakistan's problems will increase
India vs Pakistan: Big match between India and Pakistan today in Cricket World Cup 2023
India vs Pakistan: Big match between India and Pakistan today in Cricket World Cup 2023
Israel Hamas War update: Outcry over 1900 deaths in Gaza
Israel Hamas War update: Outcry over 1900 deaths in Gaza

