Israel-Hamas War Update: Biden's big claim behind Hamas attacks.

|Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
Israel-Palestine War Update: The war between Israel and Hamas continues for the 20th day. Biden has made a big claim behind the attacks by Hamas. Biden said that this attack has been possible because of the India Middle East Europe Corridor. ...before the news came that The Israeli PM has decided the time for the ground attack on Gaza. Along with this, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also made a strategy for the attack.
