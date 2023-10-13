trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674987
Israel Hamas War Update: Big announcement by US Defense Minister in Israel

Oct 13, 2023
Israel Palestine War: Attacks continue between Israel and Hamas. Israel has asked to vacate Gaza within 24 hours. The Israeli army is moving rapidly towards Gaza. Modi has said a big thing today after the Israel-Hamas war. Netanyahu has told not to lecture us on the Palestine-Israel war. Meanwhile, the US Defense Minister, who reached Israel's capital Tel Aviv, said that we will not let there be any shortage of anything in the war.
Huge explosion in the mosque during Friday prayers
Israeli Tanks at Gaza Strip: Israeli tanks badly surrounded Gaza
Israel Palestine War: '11 lakh Palestinians should evacuate Gaza'
As The Israel-Hamas Conflict Rages, Delhi Issues Security Alert | Delhi Security | Israel-Hamas War
Who is Speed? Famous Youtuber Plays Cricket Wearing Dhoti And Virat Kohli Jersey In India
