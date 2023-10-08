trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672473
Israel Hamas War Update: Fighter planes entered Ghazi strip and wreaked havoc

Oct 08, 2023
Israel Hamas War Update: Israeli fighter planes entered the Ghazi strip and wreaked havoc...while Hamas attacks on Israel are still continuing, more than 300 people have died in these attacks so far. Before this, news had come that Hamas terrorists had taken a German woman hostage, while the terrorists had also misbehaved with the woman. The terrorists beat the woman, tore her clothes and forcibly took her into the car. Angered by the attack, Israel has planned a major attack on Hamas.. A large convoy of Israeli tanks has moved towards Gaza Strip..
Israel Hamas War Update: Hamas killed three Israeli army officers
Israel Hamas War Update: Hamas killed three Israeli army officers
Nusrat to soon return to India from Israel!
Nusrat to soon return to India from Israel!
Israel death toll reaches to 300 due to Hamas Attack
Israel death toll reaches to 300 due to Hamas Attack
America issues statement on Israel Hamas Conflict
America issues statement on Israel Hamas Conflict
Shehbaz Sharif makes huge statement on Israel Hamas Conflict
Shehbaz Sharif makes huge statement on Israel Hamas Conflict

