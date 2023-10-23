trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2679014
Israel Hamas War Update: Hezbollah attack on Israeli army, watch video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Updates: Israel's attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon are increasing. Hezbollah attacked Israeli army positions on 20 and 21 October. Today Netanyahu has given an open warning and said that if we jump into war, a second Lebanon war will be certain.
