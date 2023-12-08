trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696501
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel Hamas War Update: IDF Air strikes Khan Younis in southern Gaza

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
As per latest reports, war between Israel and Hamas continues. The IDF stepped up its bombardment in and around Khan Yunis, Gaza's second-largest city, in a bloody new phase of the war in Gaza. After which a scene of devastation was seen in Khan Yunis.
Follow Us

All Videos

Today's Astrology:Know the exact information about Utpana Ekadashi to Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon5:47
Today's Astrology:Know the exact information about Utpana Ekadashi to Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign, 08th December 2023
Play Icon5:32
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign, 08th December 2023
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 08th December 2023
Play Icon11:36
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 08th December 2023
Amit Shah urgent meets JP Nadda for new CM Face
Play Icon2:0
Amit Shah urgent meets JP Nadda for new CM Face
DNA: PoK is also suffering punishment of Nehru's blunder!
Play Icon7:57
DNA: PoK is also suffering punishment of Nehru's blunder!

Trending Videos

Today's Astrology:Know the exact information about Utpana Ekadashi to Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:47
Today's Astrology:Know the exact information about Utpana Ekadashi to Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign, 08th December 2023
play icon5:32
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign, 08th December 2023
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 08th December 2023
play icon11:36
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 08th December 2023
Amit Shah urgent meets JP Nadda for new CM Face
play icon2:0
Amit Shah urgent meets JP Nadda for new CM Face
DNA: PoK is also suffering punishment of Nehru's blunder!
play icon7:57
DNA: PoK is also suffering punishment of Nehru's blunder!
Israel Hamas War Update,idf airstrikes on southern gaza,idf on khan yunis,Zee News,