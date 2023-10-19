trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677512
Israel Hamas War update: Iran threat to Israel on War

|Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
Baat Pate ki: Said in Israel that I am with you today and always.. It is being said that even Iran could not unite Muslim countries on the war because OIC did not pay much attention to the issue of oil embargo on Iran. Amidst the Hamas-Israel war, America vetoed the resolution brought against Israel in the United Nations Security Council. This resolution called for condemnation of Hamas attacks on Israel, violence against civilians and providing humanitarian aid to the needy people in Gaza.
