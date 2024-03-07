NewsVideos
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel killed Hamas' rocket chief Aladdini

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel has killed Hamas' rocket chief. The Israeli army claims that Gaza's rocket unit chief Alaadini has been killed during a military operation in central Gaza. The Israeli army said that Aladdini had been working for Gaza since 2008.

