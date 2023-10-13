trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674599
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel will destroy Gaza!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 03:36 AM IST
The whole of Gaza has been in fear day and night for the last 6 days due to the noise of bombs. Israel's triple attack on Gaza continues to eliminate Hamas. Israel is fully prepared to destroy Gaza by cutting off food, water and electricity.
