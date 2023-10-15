trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675743
Israel Hamas War update: Preparations for a major attack on Hezbollah

Oct 15, 2023
Gaza and Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The Israeli army is preparing a major attack on the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah. Israel has appealed to its citizens to stay 4 kilometers back from the Lebanese border. Earlier news came that 10 thousand soldiers of the Israeli army are planning a single-handed attack on the Gaza Strip. Israel has given final ultimatum day to Hamas. Israel now wants to end the Gaza Strip dispute forever.
Gaza and Israel Hamas War: Israel now wants to end the Gaza Strip dispute forever
play icon0:56
Gaza and Israel Hamas War: Israel now wants to end the Gaza Strip dispute forever
Israel Palestine War: Israeli army in Shutula has been attacked from Lebanon
play icon4:25
Israel Palestine War: Israeli army in Shutula has been attacked from Lebanon
Israel Hamas War update: Ground report from the city where Hamas rockets are firiing from the sky
play icon1:57
Israel Hamas War update: Ground report from the city where Hamas rockets are firiing from the sky
India-Pakistan Match: Uproar over Babar Azam taking T-shirt from Virat Kohli
play icon5:45
India-Pakistan Match: Uproar over Babar Azam taking T-shirt from Virat Kohli
Israel Hamas Conflict: Israel's biggest plan on Gaza decoded
play icon6:19
Israel Hamas Conflict: Israel's biggest plan on Gaza decoded

