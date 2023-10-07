trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672172
Israel Hamas War Update: Rocket fell directly on the tank

|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel has been attacked with rockets from Gaza Strip. 5 thousand rockets have been fired simultaneously. The person behind this attack is none other than the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas. Hamas has described this attack as a day of great revolution. Not only this, Hamas has named this attack 'Operation Al Aqsa Flood'. Meanwhile, Israel has warned Hamas. The Israeli Air Force has started rapid air strikes on Hamas targets, Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu is monitoring the attack from the war room. The big news is coming that Hamas has taken 35 citizens of Israel hostage.
Israel Hamas War Update: Israeli Fighter Jets also took flight
Israel Hamas War Update: Israeli Fighter Jets also took flight
Israel Hamas conflict: What is the meaning of Hamas' attack by entering Israel?
Israel Hamas conflict: What is the meaning of Hamas' attack by entering Israel?
Baba Bageshwar News: Big statement of Baba Bageshwar, Sadhu does not belong to any party
Baba Bageshwar News: Big statement of Baba Bageshwar, Sadhu does not belong to any party
India Canada Tension: British Sikh exposed Khalistan, accused of intimidation and firing
India Canada Tension: British Sikh exposed Khalistan, accused of intimidation and firing
Asian Games 2023: PM Modi told the players - I want to meet you
Asian Games 2023: PM Modi told the players - I want to meet you

