trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672260
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel Hamas War Update: Rocket fell directly on the tank

|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel has been attacked with rockets from Gaza Strip. 5 thousand rockets have been fired simultaneously. The person behind this attack is none other than the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas. Hamas has described this attack as a day of great revolution. Not only this, Hamas has named this attack 'Operation Al Aqsa Flood'. Meanwhile, Israel has warned Hamas. The Israeli Air Force has started rapid air strikes on Hamas targets, Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu is monitoring the attack from the war room. The big news is coming that Hamas has taken 35 citizens of Israel hostage.
Follow Us

All Videos

Asian Games 2023: India won another gold in badminton men's doubles
play icon2:14
Asian Games 2023: India won another gold in badminton men's doubles
Sanjay Singh Arrested News: ED's interrogation of Sanjay Singh's close relatives continues
play icon8:39
Sanjay Singh Arrested News: ED's interrogation of Sanjay Singh's close relatives continues
Israel Hamas War Update: War siren sounded in Israel
play icon3:41
Israel Hamas War Update: War siren sounded in Israel
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel counter-attacks on Hamas
play icon5:19
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel counter-attacks on Hamas
Israel Hamas War Update: Attack on 3 cities of Israel
play icon3:18
Israel Hamas War Update: Attack on 3 cities of Israel

Trending Videos

Asian Games 2023: India won another gold in badminton men's doubles
play icon2:14
Asian Games 2023: India won another gold in badminton men's doubles
Sanjay Singh Arrested News: ED's interrogation of Sanjay Singh's close relatives continues
play icon8:39
Sanjay Singh Arrested News: ED's interrogation of Sanjay Singh's close relatives continues
Israel Hamas War Update: War siren sounded in Israel
play icon3:41
Israel Hamas War Update: War siren sounded in Israel
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel counter-attacks on Hamas
play icon5:19
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel counter-attacks on Hamas
Israel Hamas War Update: Attack on 3 cities of Israel
play icon3:18
Israel Hamas War Update: Attack on 3 cities of Israel
Israel Hamas War Update,Israel,Hamas,Israel news,israel palestine conflict,Israel Palestine,Israel Gaza,israel vs palestine,israel palestine war,Israel military,israel latest news,palestine and israel,Israel Airstrike,Israel airstrikes,Israeli forces,israel palestine crisis,Israel war,israel palestine tensions,israel hamas conflict,Hamas Gaza,hamas tunnels under israel,benjamin netanyahu on hamas,benjamin netanyahu in war Room,rocket attack,