Israel Hamas War Update: Terrorist fighter plane fired missile as they were fleeing from the vehicle

|Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Israeli fighter planes entered the Ghazi strip and wreaked havoc.. A video of the Israeli Air Force attack in Gaza has surfaced, in which missiles are seen falling from fighter jets on the terrorists running away from the vehicle.. More than 232 people have been killed in Gaza in retaliatory attacks, more than 1700 have been injured. Let us tell you that on Saturday, Hamas terrorists had launched a terrorist attack on Israel, Hamas had fired 500 rockets at Israel.
