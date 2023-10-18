trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676778
Israel Hamas War update: UN angry over attack in Gaza Hospital

Oct 18, 2023
Israel Hamas War: Very bad news is coming from Gaza, 300 people have died due to a bomb falling in the city hospital from here, Hamas claims that Israel has dropped this bomb in which 500 people have died. The United Nations has become angry over the attack on Gaza hospital now...United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed his displeasure over the attack and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.
