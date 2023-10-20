trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677915
Israel Hamas War Update: Why is the army's ground operation difficult in Gaza?

|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
Israel-Hamas War Updates: The Israeli army is ready for action in Gaza, but the ground operation has not started yet. Due to the network of tunnels of Hamas in Gaza, the ground operation of the army there is very difficult. the news came before this Israel has attacked Hezbollah positions. In which three terrorists of Hezbollah have been killed.
