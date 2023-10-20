trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677949
Israel Hamas War Update: Will America and Russia cause third world war?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Israel-HAmas War Updates: Israel has been bombing Hamas positions for the last 14 days. America stands with Israel in this war. American President Joe Biden has also assured Netanyahu of this by visiting Israel. Attacks on American soldiers have increased in Iraq and Syria. A US Navy warship has intercepted missiles and drones launched from Yemen by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.
