Israel Hamas War: Update: Will Israel listen to Modi on war?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
Israeli Army Attack on Hamas: The war between Israel and Hamas has taken a terrible form. The Israeli army is preparing to enter Gaza and conduct an operation. Israeli army has attacked Hamas terrorists. Bombing on Gaza Strip continues and meanwhile, on Israel-Hamas war, Modi has shown the world a mirror on terrorism and given the message of peace.
