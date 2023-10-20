trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677835
Israel-Hamas War Updates: America announced financial help to Israel

|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Israel-Hamas War Updates: Big news related to Israel-Hamas war has come out. US President Joe Biden has announced financial assistance to Israel, Biden said that we cannot leave our allies alone in the midst of war. Earlier news came that Hamas has again launched a rocket attack on Israel. Israel has been attacked in Ashdod and Ashkelon and these rockets have been fired from Gaza. Hamas terrorists are not desisting from their activities and are firing rockets.
