Israel has instructed 11 lakh Palestinian citizens to go to the south

|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Hamas Israel War Update: Now a big update has come on the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Israel has instructed 11 lakh Palestinian citizens to go to the south. So Palestine has asked them to stay there. See what is the situation in North Gaza in our special report..
Israeli Army launches airstrikes on 750 locations in Gaza
play icon1:55
Israeli Army launches airstrikes on 750 locations in Gaza
play icon2:1
"Very New Experience" R. Praggnanandhaa On Competing At Asian Games
PM Modi address P20 Summit after inauguration
play icon9:58
PM Modi address P20 Summit after inauguration
Israeli Ambassador Thrilled By Support From PM Modi And India Amid Conflict With Hamas
play icon4:42
Israeli Ambassador Thrilled By Support From PM Modi And India Amid Conflict With Hamas
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from Gaza
play icon1:16
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from Gaza

