Israel Hits '500 Hamas Targets' In Strikes

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 02:22 AM IST
US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin has ordered the Navy's 'Ford Carrier Strike Group' to go to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea to be ready to assist Israel. Austin gave this information on Sunday. Officials said the USS Gerald R. Ford, along with its approximately 5,000 naval personnel and warplanes, would be dispatched along with cruisers and destroyers. So Israel has decided to field its reserve military contingent to teach Hamas a lesson.
