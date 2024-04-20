Advertisement
Israel Iran War: Know everything about Israel's attack on Iran

Sonam|Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 02:18 AM IST
Iran Israel War Update: Israeli army attacked 8 cities including the military airport in Isfahan, Iran. If the ongoing war between Iran and Israel becomes more serious, it will affect India along with the rest of the world. India imports 85 percent of its crude oil needs. Therefore, if the war between Iran and Israel increases, the price of crude oil will increase. India's imports and exports from Iran and Israel will also be adversely affected.

