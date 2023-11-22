trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690886
Israel makes huge decision amid conflict with Hamas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Big update has come in Israel-Hamas War. As per latest reports, hostages in Hamas captivity may be released soon. Israel and Hamas seem to be ready for a peace agreement. However, currently talks can be made on the release of 10 hostages on per day basis. Only women and children will be included in the prisoners to be released.
UP STF Investigation over Halal Certification underway
Play Icon1:20
UP STF Investigation over Halal Certification underway
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 22nd November 2023
Play Icon11:18
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 22nd November 2023
Know the glory of Devotthan Ekadashi from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon4:17
Know the glory of Devotthan Ekadashi from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon5:33
Know today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Madhepura: 3 crushed to death by DM's car
Play Icon5:0
Madhepura: 3 crushed to death by DM's car

