Israel Palestine conflict: Big news amid Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 08:04 AM IST
GAZA IDF Breaking: Today is the 29th day of Israel-Hamas war. Big news is coming amid Israel-Hamas war in Gaza..Israel has claimed to have killed 10 Hamas terrorists. Israel has accused Hamas of this The attack was carried out in Northern Gaza. It is being said that Israel targeted the terrorists coming out of the tunnels. Let us tell you that before this, Hamas attacked the Israeli army with rockets. So far 9227 Palestinians have died in the war.
All Videos

Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what is the woman of Pushya Nakshatra?
Play Icon4:25
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what is the woman of Pushya Nakshatra?
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 3rd November
Play Icon6:28
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 3rd November
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'I am a Hindu...that's why I am secular' says BJP spokesperson KK Sharma
Play Icon7:50
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'I am a Hindu...that's why I am secular' says BJP spokesperson KK Sharma
Hamas Israel War: Hamas is 'high' in India!
Play Icon46:32
Hamas Israel War: Hamas is 'high' in India!
Elvish Yadav Case News: Youtuber Elvish Yadav booked by Noida police
Play Icon6:23
Elvish Yadav Case News: Youtuber Elvish Yadav booked by Noida police

