Israel Palestine Conflict: Israeli Army killed 19 terrorists of Hamas

|Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
Israel Palestine Conflict: Today is the 16th day of the Israel-Hamas war. The Israeli army is busy chasing the terrorists. According to the Israeli army, it has killed 19 Hamas terrorists.
Israel Hamas War Update: Israeli army's war practice against Hamas
Israel Hamas War Update: Israeli army's war practice against Hamas
Breaking News: 10 people died of heart attack in Gujarat
Breaking News: 10 people died of heart attack in Gujarat
Israel Hamas War: Demonstration on the streets in support of Palestine
Israel Hamas War: Demonstration on the streets in support of Palestine
Top 100 News: Recent big news in quick style
Top 100 News: Recent big news in quick style
Top News Today: 100 big news today
Top News Today: 100 big news today

