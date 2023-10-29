trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681674
Israel-Palestine Conflict: 'There is no chance of Israel's war stopping'

|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
Israeli–Palestinian conflict: Today it has been 23 days since the Israel-Hamas war. Correspondent Vishal, who covered the Israel-Hamas war from the ground, said that there is no scope for this war to stop. Earlier the news came that the IDF had foiled the attacks by Hezbollah. Let us tell you that the IDF destroyed Hezbollah's rockets in the air and has also started a counterattack.
