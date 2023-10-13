trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674935
Israel Palestine War: '11 lakh Palestinians should evacuate Gaza'

|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel has asked 11 lakh Palestinians to immediately vacate Gaza, on Friday Israel bombed heavily and left many buildings in ruins. So far, more than 2800 people have lost their lives from both sides. Earlier news came that Israel has become enraged over UN's statement amid Israel-Hamas war, Israel said that it is not possible to evacuate 1 million people from Gaza simultaneously...UN's statement is insulting...Hamas Our citizens have been murdered, UN should not preach to us.
