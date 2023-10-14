trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675084
Israel Palestine War: Bombing on Hezbollah positions

|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel's Air Force has bombed the bases of Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah. There are bombs on Hezbollah bases in South Lebanon. Earlier news had come that Hezbollah had held a meeting with the Iranian minister.
