Israel Palestine War: Israel killed 6 commanders in one day

|Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Breaking: Big news is coming in Israel-Hamas war. Israeli Army has killed 6 commanders of Hezbollah in one day. Earlier news came that The Israeli army is about to enter the battlefield with the intention of eliminating Hamas soon.
India Vs New Zealand Match and Fight for the 5th win
play icon8:17
India Vs New Zealand Match and Fight for the 5th win
Match between India and New Zealand in Dharamshala
play icon0:55
Match between India and New Zealand in Dharamshala
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan Shifted to Sitapur jail
play icon2:0
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan Shifted to Sitapur jail
The Israeli army is also continuously bombing the Gaza Strip
play icon1:2
The Israeli army is also continuously bombing the Gaza Strip
Israel Hamas War Update: 16th day of the Israel-Hamas war
play icon3:16
Israel Hamas War Update: 16th day of the Israel-Hamas war

