Israel-Palestine War: Israeli army will not carry out air strikes for 4 hours

|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Israel-Palestine War: Israel has made a big announcement on airstrike. The Israeli army had stopped the air attack for 4 hours. Gaza citizens have been asked to go to South Gaza.
play icon5:51
"Will Do Everything In Power To Make Israel Win…" Rona-Lee Shimon's Tearful Interview | Israel-Hamas War
Israel Palestine Conflict: Palestine-Israel citizens clashed on the streets
play icon1:15
Israel Palestine Conflict: Palestine-Israel citizens clashed on the streets
F-16L fighter aircraft deployed in the sky, will Israel create havoc?
play icon1:22
F-16L fighter aircraft deployed in the sky, will Israel create havoc?
Israel Hamas War Update: No space left in Gaza morgues
play icon5:14
Israel Hamas War Update: No space left in Gaza morgues
Israel Palestine Conflict: 6 year old innocent child has been murdered in America
play icon1:31
Israel Palestine Conflict: 6 year old innocent child has been murdered in America

