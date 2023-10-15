trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675667
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel- Palestine war| Tanks roll up at border areas as Israel prepares for ground assault on Gaza

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
The conflict between Israel-Palestine is getting worse with each passing day as it entered day 09. As the Israel-Palestine war escalated, Israel Defense Forces prepared for a ground assault on Gaza. Intensifying ‘Operation Iron Swords’, Israel has deployed troops and tanks near the Gaza border. Earlier, the people of Gaza City packed their belongings and headed to South on Oct 13.
Follow Us

All Videos

Are you ready? Israeli PM Netanyahu boosts morale of Israeli troops at Gaza border
play icon3:34
Are you ready? Israeli PM Netanyahu boosts morale of Israeli troops at Gaza border
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: 9 days of War, now it is impossible for Hamas to Escape
play icon5:44
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: 9 days of War, now it is impossible for Hamas to Escape
Israel-Hamas conflict: Siren goes off in Tel Aviv amid explosion sounds
play icon1:14
Israel-Hamas conflict: Siren goes off in Tel Aviv amid explosion sounds
Asian Games winners to get cash prize of 15 lakhs: HP Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh
play icon2:1
Asian Games winners to get cash prize of 15 lakhs: HP Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh
PM Modi congratulates India Men’s Cricket Team for “historic win” over Pakistan
play icon1:2
PM Modi congratulates India Men’s Cricket Team for “historic win” over Pakistan

Trending Videos

Are you ready? Israeli PM Netanyahu boosts morale of Israeli troops at Gaza border
play icon3:34
Are you ready? Israeli PM Netanyahu boosts morale of Israeli troops at Gaza border
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: 9 days of War, now it is impossible for Hamas to Escape
play icon5:44
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: 9 days of War, now it is impossible for Hamas to Escape
Israel-Hamas conflict: Siren goes off in Tel Aviv amid explosion sounds
play icon1:14
Israel-Hamas conflict: Siren goes off in Tel Aviv amid explosion sounds
Asian Games winners to get cash prize of 15 lakhs: HP Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh
play icon2:1
Asian Games winners to get cash prize of 15 lakhs: HP Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh
PM Modi congratulates India Men’s Cricket Team for “historic win” over Pakistan
play icon1:2
PM Modi congratulates India Men’s Cricket Team for “historic win” over Pakistan