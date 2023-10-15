trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675578
Israel Palestine War update: Exodus of people from Palestine continues

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Gaza and Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: Today is the 8th day of war between Israel and Hamas. The exodus of people from Gaza has started after Israel's warning to evacuate Gaza.
Israel Hamas War Update: Netanyahu gave free hand to Israeli army?
play icon8:43
Israel Hamas War Update: Netanyahu gave free hand to Israeli army?
Israel Palestine War update: Israel's swift strike on Hamas
play icon3:48
Israel Palestine War update: Israel's swift strike on Hamas
Breaking News: Fourth flight of 'Operation Ajay' reaches Delhi from Israel
play icon1:17
Breaking News: Fourth flight of 'Operation Ajay' reaches Delhi from Israel
Top News Today: 100 big news today
play icon10:54
Top News Today: 100 big news today
Benjamin Netanyahu Meet Israeli Army: Netanyahu has asked are you Prepared
play icon4:34
Benjamin Netanyahu Meet Israeli Army: Netanyahu has asked are you Prepared

