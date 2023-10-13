trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674597
Israel-Palestine War Update: Will only Sanatan stop the war?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 03:32 AM IST
Israel-Palestine War: The first charter plane will leave today from Ben Gurion Airport to bring back Indians stranded in Israel amid the ongoing war with Hamas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Uttarakhand tour today. Where first of all Prime Minister Modi saw Adi Kailash Mountain from Jolingkang in Pithoragarh district. PM Modi is the first Prime Minister of the country who has seen Adi Kailash located on the border of China from such close proximity.
