Israel War: Diwali Diplomacy for the release of hostages!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 02:56 AM IST
Rishi Sunak celebrated Diwali, the whole of Britain is illuminated with Diwali. Kamala Harris celebrated Diwali. Israeli Ambassador wishes for the return of Israeli hostages and gave a statement on diwali as well.
