Israeli Army Kills 2 Palestinian In West Bank

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
As per latest reports, ceasefire after the deal between Israel and Hamas. Israel's Chief of Staff said that after the ceasefire, there are orders for aggressive action. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry has given a big statement. He said that the Israeli army has killed at least two Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.
