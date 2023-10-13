trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674955
Israeli Tanks at Gaza Strip: Israeli tanks badly surrounded Gaza

|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
Israel Palestine Conflict: Zee News reaches Gaza border amid Israel-Hamas war. During this time, queues of dangerous Israeli tanks are being seen. Zee News' brave correspondent Vishal Pandey is present at ground zero in the battlefield. Today Israel can enter the Gaza Strip at any time, for this the number of troops has been increased on the border and reserve forces have been deployed.
