Israel's air strike on Gaza Strip, major Hamas terrorist killed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
Firing of rockets continues between Israel and Hamas. Rockets are being fired at each other. While Israel is attacking Hamas positions, Hamas is continuously targeting Israeli residential areas. Israel has launched a strong counterattack. The Israeli army has claimed to have killed 400 Hamas fighters. Israel has also claimed to have killed the leader of Hamas.
