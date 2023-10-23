trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2679074
Israel's big announcement on Gaza

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Israel-Hamas War Updates: This is the 17th day of the Hamas-Israel war. Israeli attacks on Hamas targets in Gaza continue. More than 6100 people have died so far in this war. Israeli PM Netanyahu has given a direct warning to Hezbollah and Hamas. Israel made a big announcement on Gaza and said that no help will be received.
