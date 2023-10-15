trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675879
Israel's big operation against Hamas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
The Israeli army has asked at least one million Palestinians to vacate northern Gaza and move towards the south, after which Palestinians have started fleeing the area in large numbers. There is continuous bombing between Israel and Hamas. Is. More than 4900 people have died so far in the war against Hamas.
