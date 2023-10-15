trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675501
Israel's fierce strike on Gaza Strip

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 01:40 AM IST
Hamas, the terrorist organization between Israel and Hamas, has claimed that 1900 Palestinian civilians have died in this war. More than 6300 people have been injured.Earlier the news came that more than 3000 people have died from both sides in this war.
