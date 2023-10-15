trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675870
Israel's victory in Pakistan's defeat?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
After defeating Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Delhi, now Team India has defeated Pakistan in Ahmedabad. After India's victory, Israel's Ambassador Naor Gilon said that 'Pakistan is proud of its victory. Could not surrender the terrorists. Let us tell you that these days Israel is waging a war against Hamas.
