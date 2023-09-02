trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656635
ISRO Chief S Somnath visits temple before launch of Surya Mission

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 08:46 AM IST
Aditya L1 Mission Launch Update LIVE: India's second space flight in 50 days will happen today. After the success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO will now move towards the sun. India's first Sun mission Aditya L1 will be launched today at 11:50 am. Before the launch of Mission Surya, ISRO Chief S reached Somnath temple and offered prayers.
