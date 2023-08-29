trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654914
ISRO disclosed! Was the 'cratch on the moon' a conspiracy of this country?

Aug 29, 2023
Suddenly a deep pit of four meters diameter came in front of the Pragyan rover running on the surface of the moon. After this, the rover was instructed and it immediately took a U-turn and started measuring the way back. ISRO itself has told about it on Twitter
