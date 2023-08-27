trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654286
ISRO gave good news on the success of Chandrayaan 3!

Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Latest News: Chandrayaan-3's successful flight continues on the Moon. Rover Pragyan is collecting data every day while walking on the moon. The pictures from the moon are telling the success story of Chandrayaan. Rover Pragyan is walking on the moon after the soft landing of the lander on 23 August. Everything is happening according to the plan of ISRO. ISRO told that 2 out of 3 objectives of the mission have been completed. While the third will also be acquired soon. At the same time, ISRO Chief S. Somnath told that 14 days is very important for the mission Moon, scientists are very excited about the data they are getting from the moon.
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra step out for dinner date in Mumbai
play icon1:7
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra step out for dinner date in Mumbai
India officially hands over B20 presidency to Brazil
play icon3:19
India officially hands over B20 presidency to Brazil
“Festive season in India started on August 23…” PM Modi at B20 Summit in Delhi
play icon2:45
“Festive season in India started on August 23…” PM Modi at B20 Summit in Delhi
PM Modi comments on Chandrayaan 3 in Mann Ki Baat
play icon13:9
PM Modi comments on Chandrayaan 3 in Mann Ki Baat
Drone Conspiracy foiled in Rajasthan
play icon1:19
Drone Conspiracy foiled in Rajasthan

