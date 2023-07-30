trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642326
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ISRO Launch Today: India's 'pride saga' in space, India becomes the new boss of the space world

|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Another achievement has been registered in the name of ISRO. 7 satellites of Singapore were launched simultaneously through PSLV-C56. The second rocket mission was launched within two weeks.

All Videos

3 FIRs registered, search continues for Delhi's Nangloi rioters
play icon7:55
3 FIRs registered, search continues for Delhi's Nangloi rioters
Army jawan missing from Kulgam in Kashmir
play icon0:46
Army jawan missing from Kulgam in Kashmir
Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow
play icon7:13
Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow
Delhi Tajiya Breaking: Crowd pelted stones at police in Nangloi, stones pelted in Tajiya procession. Muharram
play icon6:40
Delhi Tajiya Breaking: Crowd pelted stones at police in Nangloi, stones pelted in Tajiya procession. Muharram
Ukraine's drone attack in Moscow, Russian army killed many drones
play icon11:9
Ukraine's drone attack in Moscow, Russian army killed many drones

Trending Videos

3 FIRs registered, search continues for Delhi's Nangloi rioters
play icon7:55
3 FIRs registered, search continues for Delhi's Nangloi rioters
Army jawan missing from Kulgam in Kashmir
play icon0:46
Army jawan missing from Kulgam in Kashmir
Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow
play icon7:13
Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow
Delhi Tajiya Breaking: Crowd pelted stones at police in Nangloi, stones pelted in Tajiya procession. Muharram
play icon6:40
Delhi Tajiya Breaking: Crowd pelted stones at police in Nangloi, stones pelted in Tajiya procession. Muharram
Ukraine's drone attack in Moscow, Russian army killed many drones
play icon11:9
Ukraine's drone attack in Moscow, Russian army killed many drones
isro breaking,india commercial launch,Zee News,Breaking News,ISRO,सात उपग्रहों को लेकर रवाना हुआ इसरो का PSLV-C56 रॉकेट,श्रीहरिकोटा अंतरिक्ष केंद्र से सफल लॉन्चिंग,isro pslv c56 launch,singapore ds sar satellite,ISRO satellite launch,india news in hindi,Latest India News Updates,ISRO ने भरी सफलता की एक और उड़ान,सिंगापुर के 7 सैटेलाइट्स किए लॉन्च,महीने भर में दूसरा सफल मिशन,pslv,ISRO,India news,isro sattellites launch,isro commercial branch,isro pslv c56 rocket,isro launches 7 satellites,ISRO launch vehicle,isri sriharikota,isro commercial mission,isro new mission,,इसरा को मिशन,इसरो सैटेलाइट लॉन्च,पीएसएलवी,सिंगापुर के 7 सैटेलाइट लॉन्च,श्रीहरिकोटा,सतीश धवन स्पेस सेंटर,इसरो का वर्कहॉर्स,isro launch today,अंतरिक्ष में भारत की गौरव गाथा,हिंदुस्तान बना अंतरिक्ष की दुनिया का नया बॉस,